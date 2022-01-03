Search

03 Jan 2022

LUH Emergency Department 'extremely busy' - Covid outbreak is exacerbating the problem

Anyone not suffering a serious medical emergency should contact NoWDOC first

INMO says that 59 patients were waiting on trolley beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning

Letterkenny University Hospital

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) is extremely busy today (Monday).

The situation has been exacerbated by the rising Covid-19 cases in the community along with a Covid-19 outbreak on the site.

Hospital teams are working to manage the current in-patient and Covid-19 bed capacity however, there are a high number of patients waiting to be admitted to the hospital and the Emergency Department (ED) is extremely busy.

Letterkenny University Hospital is  advising that people presenting to the Emergency Department are currently experiencing long waiting times.

A spokesperson said: "We are asking the public to only attend at our ED if they require urgent treatment and to contact the NoWDOC GP Out of Hours service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

"For people with signs of a heart attack, stroke or other serious medical emergency, please come to the ED or call 999 or 112.

"We are committed to treating everyone who presents to our ED, however we do so strictly in order of medical priority. Given the volume of patients attending the Emergency Department, we regret there will be delays and long wait times for those who do not need urgent treatment.

"Please help our staff to focus on our patients who need us most."

As part of the hospital’s Covid-19 measures, patients are asked wait in the ED alone to help maintain social distancing. A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances.

The spokesperson said: "This is to minimise the risk of infection and to keep everyone safe. We remind patients to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED and to comply with any Covid-19 screening processes."

Patients are asked to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED and to comply with any Covid-19 screening processes.

