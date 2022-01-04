Search

04 Jan 2022

Gratitude as people flock to fix storm-damaged Donegal church

People flocked to help fix a church that was damaged in storms this week.Yesterday morning, Father John Joe Duffy was made aware that St Michael's Church in Creeslough was damaged by strong winds. 

He and Father Martin Doohan made an appeal, on social media, for help.  Despite heavy rain and bad weather, help came from across the county. 

Father Duffy said on social media: "Having surveyed the damage from the ground Fr Martin Doohan and myself put out a call for help and a building contractor living in our parish was the first to respond immediately and with his workers, many other tradesmen, workers and others from our parish, our community and other places beyond including a teacher from Belfast responded so generously going out working under very wet and horribly cold conditions to repair the storm damage caused to our Church. I want to thank those who sourced materials and went to such great lengths and those who facilitated us."

By 4pm emergency repairs had been carried out. 

He said: "I cannot thank enough all of you who helped today and your families. May God reward you for your kindness, goodness and generosity to us in our hours of need. God bless you all and from the bottom of my heart a very sincere thank you." 

