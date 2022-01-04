Broadband boost for islands off the Donegal coast

High speed broadband infrastructure is on the way to six islands off the coast of Donegal and Mayo.

The islands are Eadarinis / Inishcoo, Eighter Island, Rutland Island and Inishfree Island off the coast of Donegal, as well as Inishlyre and Collanmore Island off the coast of Mayo.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high-speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP), has already completed the engineering survey and design phase of the project on these islands, with four of them (Collanmore, Eighter, Eadarinins / Inishcoo and Rutland) currently under construction meaning that service activation is currently scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

The quality and broadband speeds available on the islands will be at the same level as homes connected through the NBP on the mainland.

As of this week, the NBI network is offering users a high-speed broadband service with a minimum download speed of 500Mbps from the outset and with the option to avail of a 1Gbps service.

Peter Hendrick, CEO of National Broadband Ireland said, “A fundamental objective of the NBP is to radically transform the country’s broadband landscape through the delivery of quality, affordable, high-speed broadband to all parts of Ireland that have been left behind by commercial operators; and this includes the islands.

Rhoda Twombly, Secretary of Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann commented, “Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann / The Federation of Irish Islands is pleased to see the start of NBI’s fibre to the home roll out on the islands. We are looking forward to the delivery on all islands. High speed reliable broadband will enable islands to attract new residents, as well as retaining islanders who want to work remotely.”

NBI is encouraging people to keep-up-to-date with Eircode specific updates at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ and is inviting residents on Collanmore, Eighter, Eadarinins / Inishcoo and Rutland to order service from their chosen Retail Service Provider.

National Broadband Ireland is actively working across the country to design and build the new high-speed, Fibre-to-the-Home network, which will connect over 1.1 million people and over 554,000 premises in the project’s Intervention Area.

A number of BCPs are already connected on other islands - Comharchumann Thoraí Teo (Tory Island) and Clare Island Community Centre.

Other live Donegal BCP’s include Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair, Fort Dunree / Dún Fhraoigh and the Ray Community Centre / Ionad Pobail na Ráithe.