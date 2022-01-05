Donegal court sitting postponed - those due to attend to be advised of new date

Donegal Town courthouse
The scheduled sitting of Donegal District Court due to take place on January 5 will not go ahead.
It is expected that the cases listed for this sitting will be called over at the next sitting on January 10.
Met Éireann says Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will see widespread sharp frost with icy stretches
