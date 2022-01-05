Plea for immediate and vital Covid supports as Donegal schools prepare to reopen

Staff and students in Donegal schools are concerned about their safety given the current prevalence of Covid-19.

Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) representative Joanne Donaghy expressed grave concern and frustration about the lack of meaningful support from the Department of Education. Serious staff shortages caused by Covid-19 are also a cause for worry.

Ms Donaghy said: “Staff would have felt safer if additional mitigation measures had been put in place prior to the return. Throughout the pandemic, delay by the Department in providing resources and enhancing mitigation measures has been a constant source of frustration and stress in school communities.

“It beggars belief and is completely unacceptable that teachers will have to wait for a review on the provision of medical grade FFP2 masks. The TUI has consistently demanded provision of these for a considerable period of time. School staff, including Principals, are already overloaded with the various additional workload burdens of Covid-19 and should not be expected to source masks themselves. With the prevalence of the virus so high, these must be purchased centrally and provided to schools as a matter of urgency.

“Once again, we also reiterate that urgent action is needed on the provision of HEPA filters. We are hearing that many schools are struggling to source these locally and in some cases, especially in the ETB sector, have encountered administration and procurement obstacles. Again, the Department must immediately step up and ensure that these are available to schools. Schools will be reopening with the windows and doors left open leading to very uncomfortably cold classrooms for students and teachers.

“Teachers work in the here and now. Schools operate in the here and now. If they are to re-open on a sustainable basis, they need support in the here and now.

“A promise of appropriate masks, HEPA filters, additional CO2 monitors and mechanical ventilation systems in the future does not protect our schools, staff and students against Covid-19 today. The Department must take a reality check, ditch delay, demonstrate urgency and immediately approve the necessary supports.

“I am hearing a lot of concern about the current difficulty in accessing PCR tests and now also an apparent shortage of antigen tests available locally. This is all adding to the levels of stress and worries amongst teachers.

“There are of course huge concerns around staffing levels and how schools will operate safely with the staff shortages due to the prevalence of the environment.

“Really, teachers and students are returning tomorrow, facing into the unknown, with no additional mitigation measures in place.”