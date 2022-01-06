Donegal's 16 to 29 year-olds can book a booster appointment at Sligo Vaccination Centre

Donegal people aged 16 to 29 who had their first round of Covid-19 vaccination at least 90 days ago may now book an appointment to get a booster vaccine at the Sligo Vaccination Centre, as well as Letterkenny.

Indeed, it may be a case that the journey time to Sligo for many south Donegal residents is shorter than the round trip to the vaccination centre in Letterkenny. It certainly is an option available to those living in the south of the county.

Also remember to check the weather as a few days of cold weather are on their way from Thursday afternoon and temperatures are already lowering in parts of Donegal.

To book a free appointment for a booster vaccination go to hse.ie and search ‘book booster’ or click here:

Sligo Vaccination Centre appointments are now available to book on:

· Friday January 7 between 1pm and 4pm

· Sunday January 9 between 8.30am and 12pm

The hse.ie booster booking page is updated regularly with additional dates.

If you have had Covid-19, you can get your booster dose vaccine 3 months after your positive test result.

People aged 30 or older can also book a booster appointment on hse.ie