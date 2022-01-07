ESB crews worked throughout the night to restore power to Donegal homes and businesses

Donegal homes hit by overnight power cuts
ESB Networks have been working in freezing conditions overnight in an effort to restore power in parts of Donegal.
In Ballyshannon, 42 premises have been without electricity since 3.34am, while a further 91 have been experiencing power cuts since 4.05am. It is hoped that power will be fully restored by mid morning.
In the wider Bundoran and Tullaghan areas, 235 homes lost power between 2.16am and 3.04am in three separate faults. Repairs were carried out in challenging conditions with power restored to the three areas at 5.03am, 6.23am and 7.16am.
