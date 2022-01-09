Search

09 Jan 2022

Win a £60,000 luxury mobile home or £40,000 cash while supporting three Donegal bands

The prize includes a state of the art mobile holiday home and site fees for 2022

Win a £60,000 luxury mobile home or £40,000 cash while supporting three Donegal bands

This luxurious mobile home is being raffled to in aid of three Donegal marching bands

Siobhan McNamara

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Three marching bands in Donegal have joined forces for a major fundraiser with a fantastic prize of a luxurious mobile home worth £60,000, or a cash prize alternative of £40,000.

The prize includes a beautiful, state of the art mobile holiday home which sleeps six people as well as site fees for 2022 at Castle Archdale Caravan Park in Fermanagh.

This prize draw is organised by the South Donegal Bands Forum. Proceeds will be divided equally between Ballymagroarty Accordion Band (Ballintra), Moyne Pipe Band (Laghey) and Killaghtee Accordion Band (Bruckless).

Tickets cost £25 (sterling). Entry is open to anyone over 18 years of age. Tickets can be bought online by answering the competition question and paying securely through the website holidayhomedraw.com

All support is greatly appreciated.

