Located: Missing Donegal person found safe and well

A Donegal person who had been reported missing from Ballybofey, since Sunday, January 9, 2022 has been located safe and well.
Edel McGirr, aged 25 years, went missing on Sunday.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.
The plans are for the development of a seven-storey and an eight-story building to house offices and research and development facilities
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.