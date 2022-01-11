Search

11 Jan 2022

Learn computer skills that can help you at home and on the farm

Donegal ETB course aimed at farmers

Bundoran Community Development CLG celebrates first year of Community service programme

The course will be run in the Bundoran Community Centre

Michael McHugh

michael.mchugh@iconicnews.ie

Are you a Donegal farmer that would like to brush up on the IT skills, with an emphasis on some familiar farming themes?

Well, Donegal ETB are offering an IT course for farmers in the Bundoran Community Centre.

These are practical computer skills that can help at home and on the farm, but there are limited spaces available.

They include along with some of the basics IT skills required such as saving, formatting and editing files to the ability to explore the Agfood test website, as well as to practice the registering of a calf and applying for compliance certificates.

The course starts on Monday, January 24 and runs for eight weeks between 7-9pm.  

If you are interested or know someone who is please contact Donna on 086 6069381.

