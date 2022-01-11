Search

11 Jan 2022

Proposed Donegal Bay Blueway would be great way of branding and marketing the region

The area already has a lot to offer as a tourism package

Dragon boating Donegal Bay

Dragon Boat racing one of the many activities taking place on Donegal Bay. PHOTO: Blaithín Murphy

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A blueway from Bundoran to Glencolmcille would greatly benefit businesses and community groups all along the Donegal Bay area.

That is according to Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) who raised the matter at Tuesday's meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal.

“A blueway to me is the best way of branding Donegal Bay,”said Cllr Kennedy. 

“We have surfing and sailing, to the Waterbus and cruise ships and Sliabh Liag Boat Trips, all of that is already in place. 

“We are not reinventing the wheel, it is about marketing what we have. Donegal Bay is the largest bay in the country. We should be promoting it. 

“Donegal Dragons are doing fantastic, putting up a lot of photos. And there is great work being done in Rossnowlagh and Bundoran.”

Cathaoirleach of Donegal MD, Cllr Barry Sweeny (FG) agreed, saying it would tie in well with the Wild Atlantic Way and plans for a coastal path. 

He added that it would also work well with a proposed greenway on the Erne.

“To have that tied in with our local tourism makes sense,” he said. “And there are so many possibilities and funding available.”

He stressed the importance of Donegal MD getting its own Development Officer in place in order to maximise opportunities and help local groups to secure funding.

“We are shouting that from the rafters for a long time,” he said.

The matter will be discussed further at an outdoor recreation development workshop on Wednesday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media