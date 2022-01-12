Search

12 Jan 2022

New legislation will allow older people in Donegal to purchase their council houses

Pensioners could not previously buy their council home due to not being seen as having regular income

Buy house PIXABAY

Pensioners in Donegal will be able to buy out their council houses

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

New legislation is being introduced that will allow pensioners to buy their council houses.

Fianna Fail Cllr Michèal Naughton welcomee new legislation, saying: "Under present regulation pensioners are not allowed to purchase their council homes because 'they are not in receipt of regular income' other than their social welfare payments."

Cllr Naughton along with his party colleagues met with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien in April 2021 and this was one of the issues that was highlighted to him.

He said: "Pensioners should have option to buy their council home where they can reasonably demonstrate that they have the means and resources to do so.

"Under the new legislation, pensioners will now be able to purchase their council homes. It is welcoming news as this has been something I have been lobbying for since I became a councillor. Under the existing rules, tenants should earn a minimum annual income of €15,000. This is set to be lowered to €12,500 for pensioners.

"The full contributory State Pension is currently less than €13,000 per year and the updated scheme will now allow pensioners to purchase their homes. These were people who had lived most of their lives in council housing and now found themselves to be in a position to buy their homes.

"They should be afforded the same opportunity as anyone else."

Cllr Naughton said there were cases where people are not actually retired but maybe coming up to retirement and want that peace of mind and security by buying their house. Under the existing regulations they were being denied this opportunity.  

The Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien TD, has brought this to cabinet. These changes will be put in place by amending the Housing (Sale of Local Authority Houses) Regulations 2015 ­legislation and come into effect in February this year. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media