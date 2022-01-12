Search

12 Jan 2022

Garda investigation following GAA match

Teams may be required to give statements under caution

Garda investigation following GAA match

Garda investigation following GAA match

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident at a GAA match in Inishowen and may seek to interview players and officials from both teams, Inish Live understands.

The football match in question was between Urris and Four Masters, who are based in Donegal Town.

It was a minor ladies league match and took place on September 7, 2021 at the Urris GAA ground at Crampsey Park in Clonmany.

Following the alleged incident, a member of the Urris team left the pitch having sustained an injury.

On December 15, 2021, a Garda press office statement to Donegal Live said: “Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in Inishowen on September 7th. No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”

On January 6, 2022, a second statement from the Garda press office said: “This investigation is ongoing. No further update is available.”

When this paper sought a comment from Urris GAA, a spokesperson said: “It is the club's policy to not to make comment on any matters of a disciplinary nature whether alleged or otherwise.”

Donegal Live also sought a comment from Four Masters GAA club, but, at the time of going to publication, none had been received.

Inish Live believes the Urris player concerned did seek subsequent medical attention.

It is unclear who made the complaint to An Garda; whether or not the attendant club officials or the referee have been interviewed by Gardaí; and whether the Donegal Ladies Gaelic Football Association has been approached by An Garda or visa versa.

Inish Live understands, An Garda can legally compel both clubs to provide the details of team members, who may subsequently be interviewed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media