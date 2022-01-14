A vigil for murdered teacher Ashling Murphy is taking place in Ardara

Vigil to be held in Ardara for Ashling Murphy
The horrific murder of Tullamore school teacher Ashling Murphy has sent shockwaves across the entire country, and people are coming together in towns and villages for vigils to show solidarity and to highlight violence against women.
Senator Eileen Flynn (Ind) is organising one such vigil in Ardara.
She said she was doing so to "show support for the family and friends of Ashling Murphy, who was murdered this week and for all women who don't feel safe."
She asked everyone attending to please bring a candle.
"All women should feel safe!" she added.
The vigil will take place on the Diamond, Ardara at 5pm on Friday.
