Vigil to take place in Donegal Town in honour of Tullamore teacher Ashling Murphy

Vigils are taking place all over the country including Donegal Town
A vigil is taking place in Donegal Town to remember Ashling Murphy, the 22-year-old Tullamore teacher who was brutally murdered on Wednesday afternoon.
People have been coming together all over the country to show their support for her family and friends and to highlight the culture of violence against women.
The vigil will take place on the Diamond, Donegal Town on Friday evening at 6.30pm.
