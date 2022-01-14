Search

Inspirational AVS students have eight projects in BT Young Scientists final

This is a fantastic achievement for the Donegal Town school

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Click Next > to see each of the AVS projects

An incredible eight projects from the Abbey Vocational School (AVS) in Donegal Town are through to the virtual BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) which runs this week.

Science teachers Ms Donna Furey and Ms Amanda Flood have been working hard to help the students to prepare their projects. 

From improving anxiety caused by the pandemic to innovative solutions for students with dyslexia or dysgraphia, the AVS entrants all demonstrate an awareness of the challenges faced by those around them. Their research, analysis and product development skills are of the highest level.

As the students carried out their final preparations for the virtual exhibition this week, Principal Geraldine Diver popped in to offer her support. 

She said: “It is really uplifting to see all of the projects. I am humbled listening to them.

“There are so many things here that can change people’s lives. From the simple to the complex there  are a lot of good messages.”

BTYSTE runs from January 12 to 14. On Wednesday and Thursday, the students presented their findings to the judges in a series of virtual interviews. Judges' deliberations are taking place on Friday morning with the results announced on Friday afternoon.

The exhibition can be viewed at btyoungscientist.com

