Freezing fog and icy roads in Donegal - but what's in store for the week ahead?

Freezing fog is affecting visibility in many parts of Donegal this Monday morning.

Combined with icy patches, this makes for dangerous driving conditions across the county.

Gritters have been out but motorists are advised to assume that no road is ice free.

Anyone using their fog lights is reminded to switch them off as soon as visibility improves.

According to the Road Safety Authority of Ireland (RSA): "Fog lights must only be used if you cannot see more than 100m in front of the vehicle, in dense fog or falling snow and night-time driving. Fog lights must be switched off when visibility improves."

Weather Outlook

Fog will clear on Monday morning to give a cool, clear day with temperatures not expected to rise to more than 7ºC in light south easterly winds.

Temperatures will drop to 1ºC to 3ºC overnight, with a risk of ice and further fog as cloud moves in from the east.

Tuesday looks set to bring a mix of weather, with early morning drizzle, light showers, sunny patches and temperatures reaching 10ºC in places by late afternoon in light to moderate south westerly winds.

Wednesday and Thursday will feel much cooler as light winds veer north westerly. However, it is expected to remain largely dry in daytime temperatures averaging 6ºC to 7ºC.