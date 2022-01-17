Water supply disruptions expected in Cranford and Mulroy Bay area

A water treatment plant interruption may cause supply disruptions to Cranford, Aughalatty, Carrickart, Tirloughan, Carrick, Ballyghagan, Dunmore and surrounding areas in County Donegal.
Works are scheduled to take place until 4.30pm on January 17.
People are advised to allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.
