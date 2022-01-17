Donegal students win eight prizes at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

Students from Donegal have taken home eight prizes from the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) 2022.

This is a fantastic achievement with the standard of projects in the 58th BTYSTE higher than ever. All students who qualified for the virtual exhibition demonstrated outstanding innovation, vision, skill, and an awareness of the challenges faced by those around them.

Abbey Vocational School (AVS) student Ciara Cannon secured a fantastic second place in the Biological and Ecological Intermediate Individual category for her project An investigation into the optimum microbial activity of nanoparticles. Her research could help make hospitals and other sterile environments safer using materials that are cheaper and have fewer side effects than those that are currently being used.

There was further success for the AVS with student Hughie McShane being highly commended in the Intermediate Technology category and also winning a display award for his project, an app to improve writing in children with dysgraphia.

Coláiste Ailigh student Iseult Ní Mhathúna secured third place in the Social and Behavioural Senior Individual category for her project An dearcadh agus eolas atá ag diagoiri i dtreo Eire aontaithe.

She was also awarded a special prize for best project in Irish.

Three other projects from Donegal were also highly commended - Loreto Convent students Csenge Bodnar, Petra Bodnar, Lakshmi Shaji for their project Microplastics in water and fish guts in the Biological and Ecological category; Corey McCloskey, Cormac Morris, Grace O’Connor Donoghue from St Columba’s College for their project How does the influence of viral social media trends affect behaviour in a school environment? in the Social and Behavioural Sciences category; and also from St Columba’s and in the Social Behavioural Sciences category, Corey McCloskey, Cormac Morris, Grace O’Connor Donoghue were highly commended for their project How does the influence of viral social media trends affect behaviour in a school environment?

The overall winners were Aditya Joshi, aged 15, and Aditya Kumar, aged 16, Third Year students from Synge Street, Dublin. They took home the top prize for a project entitled A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem. The students presented their project in the Intermediate section in the Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences category.

They won the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and the top prize of €7,500. The worthy winners will also represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists, which takes place in September 2022.

Speaking to students at Friday’s BTYSTE awards ceremony, Minister for Education Norma Foley TD said: ‘It is both encouraging and heartening to witness the level of creativity and innovation of this year’s entrants as demonstrated through their meticulously researched and ingenious projects. Each one of you is a credit to yourself, your family, your school and you should be proud of your accomplishments. The calibre of entries is a testament to the tenacity and talent of the students behind them, and it is this constant high standard that makes BT Young Scientist one of the longest running, and most successful STEM events in Europe.

I especially wish to acknowledge your teachers and mentors who also give so generously of their time and expertise to support you on your journey. Thank you all too to your parents and families for their unwavering support.”

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022 ended on Friday but all the fantastic content and shows delivered throughout the week and the videos submitted by participants about their projects will remain up online until the end of January. All content can be viewed at https://portal.btyoungscientist.com/

For more information, visitors can download the free BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition app now. Alternatively, they can go to www.btyoungscientist.com, http://www.facebook.com/BTYSTE, or follow on Twitter at http://twitter.com/btyste