18 Jan 2022

N15 reopens after serious collision yesterday which saw mother and teenage son seriously injured

Gardai appealing for information in relation to the crash as well as dash cam footage which may have been taken

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

The N15 Donegal road between Laghey and Ballintra has been reopened a day after it was closed following a serious road collision on Monday shortly after 4pm involving a car and a lorry.

Forensic analysis of the scene continued throughout yesterday evening and today.

The female driver of the car, in her forties, was seriously injured along with her teenage son.

It is understood that there were also two other younger children in the car at the time, but no details have been released to date on their condition.

The road remained closed for over 24 hours for forensic analysis of the scene.

The two vehicle crash between the car and a lorry occurred at Coxtown near Laghey, shortly after 4pm.

An appeal has been made to anyone who was travelling in the area around 3.15pm and 4pm and who may have witnessed the collision, to contact gardaí.

Dash cam footage is also been sought.

Please contact gardaí at Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 98 58530 if you can assist in any way with their investigation.

 

