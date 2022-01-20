Social Prescribing in Donegal featured on RTE’s Nationwide

Social Prescribing in Donegal was highlighted on last Friday’s RTÉ Nationwide Programme.

It is is often described as taking the feeling of being depressed out of the medical world and into the social arena.

Filmed in April of 2021, the segment discussed the benefits of Social Prescribing, which was first trialled in Donegal in 2012.

Producers spoke to Bunagee resident George O’Doherty, who after living abroad returned to his native Donegal.

Soon after returning to Donegal George fell into a depression as after travelling the world he was now left with just himself.

“I just felt I didn’t fit in anymore. I was getting duller and duller and darker and darker and deeper and deeper in my head. I went to the doctor one day I refused to take pills.

"They said well have you heard of social prescribing and at that point I didn’t even know it existed. I had a meeting with the lady who works in it and from there I haven’t looked back. They put forward all sorts of things going on in the community, groups to join, things to do. It got me out of that hole.”

George now swims, walks and hikes regularly with local groups and friends and he’s absolutely messianic about how Social Prescribing can work.

“If I hadn’t have discovered social prescribing and knowing that you’re not unique, you are not alone., there are other people and at this particular moment I could not be in a better place.

"I also tell everybody about it. I’m an absolute enthusiast for it I see people walking around on their own and they’re dead within. If they join groups. The group therapy, the group dynamic gives you that joie de vivre, something to look forward to every day.

Social Prescribing is often described as taking the feeling of being depressed out of the medical world and into the social arena.

Anne Sheridan, Former Mental Health Promotion Officer, HSE CHO1 also featured in the programme and discussed about the start of Social Prescribing in Donegal.

“It started in Mayo and in Donegal. But Donegal was the first county that had an almost countywide spread of social prescribing. That was back in 2012. Since then it’s been growing steadily in many parts of the country to the point now where there is over 30 sites of Social Prescribing in Ireland.”

A few years ago Social Prescribing Mentor Mary Mc Dermott met Marie Quinn and helped her get life back on track.

Marie said a health scare has caused her to retire early. “I was at home and not doing a lot, recovering, And at the same time I was looking after my mum who passed away a few years later and I think that’s when I got in contact with Mary.”

Social Prescriber Mary explained how the process helped Marie.

“What I say about Social Prescribing, If you go to the nurse or the doctor they’ll say what’s the matter. When you come to us we saw what matters. What is it that matters now in your life. Marie at the time talked about being bereaved and retired and different things and once she got past that, different things will matter. It’s a journey.”

Marie discussed taking up drawing. “I never thought I would be able to paint a picture that you could present to anybody. I never thought I could paint a picture that you could put into a frame.”

Peter Walker is Social Prescribing Lead for Health and Wellbeing in CHO1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) area and is asking people to take advantage of the services on offer.

“I'd encourage people to use Social prescribing as it is easy to access locally, offers a number of ways to connect with other people, and is proven to help physical and mental health and wellbeing,” said Peter.

While the social prescribing programme is free, there may be a cost attached to attending some of the activities.

If you are interested in joining the programme talk to your GP, or healthcare provider, who can refer you to a Coordinator.

For more information on the programme or if you would like to participate please contact Peter Walker at Peter.Walker@hse.ie.

Check out https://www.rte.ie/player/series/nationwide/SI0000001172?epguid=IH000412764