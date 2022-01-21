Martin McGuinness Foundation reconciliation event to be broadcast online

A special reconciliation event hosted by the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation featuring a keynote address from US Congressman Richie Neal is to be broadcast online.

'Reconciliation and Reflections' took place at First Derry Presbyterian Church on October 27 last and also featured contributions from Maria Doherty, representing the Foundation and the Rev. David Latimer, the former Minister at First Derry who struck up a friendship with the then Deputy First Minister.

Foundation spokesperson Paul Kavanagh confirmed the online launch would take place this Sunday, January 23, at 8.00pm and the event would be available to view afterwards.

Mr Kavanagh said: “This was a very moving and special event which focused on Martin McGuinness’ work for reconciliation and the incredible relationships he built during his lifetime and his ongoing legacy of peace and progress.

“We are very grateful to Congressman Richard E. Neal, co-chairman of the bipartisan Congressional Friends of Ireland Caucus, for delivering the keynote address and all the musicians and poets who also contributed so movingly on the night.

“Obviously, given health restrictions, attendance had to be limited at the live event and for that reason it was recorded for broadcast to facilitate greater participation.

“We are now delighted to be launching the event online so that a much wider audience can experience what was a truly remarkable occasion.”