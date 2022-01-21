Water meter installation and scheduled repairs to cause disruption in parts of Donegal

Irish Water has announced that a number of areas will be without water in the coming week due to scheduled work taking place.

In all areas, it is recommended that customers all two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for the water supply to fully return.

Meter Installation

Meter installation works may cause supply disruptions to Muntermellan, Dunfanaghy and surrounding areas from 9am until 1pm on 26 January.

According to Irish Water, these works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Anyone looking for updates is advised to go to water.ie and put the following reference number into the search bar: DON00043239.

Mains Repair Creeslough

Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Umerafad, Creeslough and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from midday until 4pm on January 24.

Anyone looking for updates is advised to go to water.ie and put the following reference number into the search bar: DON00043236.

Mains Repair Kilmacrennan

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Milltown Court, Kilmacrenan and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 2pm on 24 January.

Anyone looking for updates is advised to go to water.ie and put the following reference number into the search bar: DON00043237.

Valve Installation Works

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, valve installation works may cause supply disruptions to Clonmore, Creeslough and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take from 10am until 2pm on January 24.

Anyone looking for updates is advised to go to water.ie and put the following reference number into the search bar: DON00043235.

Leak Detection Works

Leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to Newmills, Letterkenny and surrounding areas.

These works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme and are scheduled to take place from 9am until midday on January 25.

Anyone looking for updates is advised to go to water.ie and put the following reference number into the search bar: DON00043246.