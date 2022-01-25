Donegal TD receives reassurance on continuity of Symptomatic Breast Service at LUH

Donegal Sinn Féin TD, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, has received a reply from the Saolta Hospital Group to concerns he raised late last week in relation to the pending retirement of the Consultant Radiologist at Letterkenny University Hospital and the impact that this would have on the breast cancer services there.

Following representations by Teachta Mac Lochlainn, his colleague Pearse Doherty TD and Sinn Féin councilor Gerry Mac Monagle last Thursday; the CEO of Saolta, Tony Canavan replied today to state that arrangements are in place to provide continuity of care for patients in the Letterkenny Symptomatic Breast Service in light of the upcoming retirement of the Consultant Radiologist.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said: “Obviously, when this news broke, we had grave concerns for the service. The response today provides some reassurance in relation to the continuity of the service and this is to be welcomed.

“However, this is something that we will be keeping a close eye on and following up on with management at the hospital, where necessary.

“In its response, Saolta stated that in parallel to the continuity arrangements, the recruitment of new consultant radiologists for the Symptomatic Breast Service is underway.

“The reply from Saolta also stated that there are currently two Consultant Breast Surgeons working in Letterkenny University Hospital and the hospital remains committed to their retention on a permanent basis.

“Therefore, I reiterate my call for everything possible to be done to ensure that two Consultant Breast Surgeons are based at the hospital in Letterkenny on a permanent basis.

"The people of Donegal have been campaigning for this for a long time and they deserve nothing less."