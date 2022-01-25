Could you spare a few hours a week to volunteer with Donegal ISPCA?

The ISPCA is currently recruiting for volunteers at the Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre, Barrack, Ballyare, Ramelton.

A spokesperson said: "If you have some experience working with animals, and are happy to get stuck in caring for their needs, then we would love to hear from you."

Volunteers are vital to the ISPCA’s work caring for, rehabilitating and responsibly rehoming some of Ireland’s most cruelly treated, neglected and abused animals.

"The love and care volunteers give to our rescued animals by dedicating a few hours of their time, goes a long way aiding their recovery, helping to prepare them for adoption by new loving families, is truly rewarding," said the spokesperson.

ISPCA volunteers must be over 16 years of age for insurance purposes.

Anyone who can spare three hours from 9.30am to 12.30pm or 2pm to 5pm is asked to email donegal@ispca.ie for a volunteer application form. More information is available at https://www.ispca.ie/volunteer