Search

26 Jan 2022

Donegal court convicts and fines woman found with cannabis worth €20

The woman had the option of avoiding conviction with a court poor box donation

Gavel scales

The defendant failed to take the opportunity offered by the Donegal court to avoid conviction

Reporter:

Court Reporter

26 Jan 2022 12:28 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A woman has been convicted and fined for possession of cannabis worth €20 after failing to make a donation to charity.

Sarah Stitt, 33, of 20 Ard Crannagh, Letterkenny was charged with possession of cannabis at Tullyearl Roundabout, Donegal Town on November 14, 2020. She was due to appear at Donegal District Court on Monday but  was not present.

A previous hearing which Stitt also did not attend ‘for personal reasons’ had been adjourned to allow her to make a donation to charity.

On that occasion her solicitor Rory O’Brien said his client was anxious to avoid a conviction. Judge Raymond Finnegan said at the previous sitting that if Stitt made a donation of €200 to White Oaks rehabilitation centre, the Probation of Offenders Act would be applied. However, if the donation was not paid, Stitt would be convicted and would have to pay a fine of €250.

Monday’s sitting heard that the donation had not been made, despite a second adjournment also having been granted.

Judge Sandra Murphy therefore imposed a conviction and fined the defendant €250.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media