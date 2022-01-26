Search

26 Jan 2022

Donegal Post, its Wednesday and the lead proclaims that there are plenty of jobs out there  

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

26 Jan 2022 12:38 PM

Lots of reading in today's weekly Donegal Post, leading with the good news that there are jobs galore in the hospitality sector as the restrictions of Covid-19 have largely been lifted. Hotel Manager and Cllr Micheál Naughton gives us the low down.

Donegal businessman Liam Finnegan tells his story of positivity going forward after the lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions and how his little shop in Rossnowlagh had to change its sails to meet the challenges of the pandemic, including the delivery to homes.

Donagh Keon from the Ballyshannon Business Chamber also reflects on the many changes that are taking place in the Erne town and that includes major developments such as the Sheil Hospital.

And we have plenty in Sport as well . . . 

We look forward to the big match in Markievicz Park this weekend when Donegal take on Sligo in the National Football league and we also look back on the weekend's Dr McKenna Cup Final between Donegal and Monaghan.   

This and lots more in your Wednesday edition of the Donegal Post - local stories, local content and supporting local . . . 

