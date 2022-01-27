Rocco heading to Texas to continue treatment

Donegal wishes Rocco well
The Inishowen and wider Donegal community has thrown its arms around Rocco McGinley (14), who was diagnosed with an extremely rare, life-threatening brain tumour in October, which was "aggressive and difficult to treat".
Having received "fantastic care and support from the staff in Letterkenny University Hospital, Crumlin Children's Hospital and St Luke's Hospital", Rocco is heading to Dublin today for a few scans before he flies out to the United States to begin treatment in Texas.
Rocco's Road to Recovery an online fundraiser set up by Rocco's family and friends, for his treatment in the States, has raised an amazing €165,165 of its €280,000 goal.
We wish Rocco and his family well.
