27 Jan 2022

Property located off Letterkenny's main street hits the market

Property located off Letterkenny's main street hits the market

Michelle NicPháidín

27 Jan 2022 12:01 PM

news@donegallive.ie

A house has come onto the property market in the heart of the bustling town of Letterkenny. The house is located on Church Lane - an historic part of the Cathedral town, priced at €120,000.
Location of this home is certain to be a selling point as it can be found just off Main Street.
The house which was originally built as a two-bedroom house has been changed to a one- bedroom terrace residence, offering more space to future tennants following a complete renovation.

The first floor is a functional open plan living space which includes a sitting room and kitchen.
The kitchen is well furnished with stove, fridge freezer and Beko washing machine. The bathroom has a tile floor, and a large walk-in shower. 
The house is also fitted with climate heating controls which many people will appreciate. The property is for sale by private treaty.
Anyone who requires more information about this Letterkenny residence can go to daft.ie where you can read the terms and conditions which will apply. You can also contact the agent, Brendan McGlynn Associates on 074 91 21 289 where you will be offered help and advice.

