No respite for patients or staff at Letterkenny Hospital over bed numbers

A general file picture of Trolley bed patients
There were 57 admitted patients waiting for hospital beds this morning at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch data.
40 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 17 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
Only one other hospital in the country, University Hospital Limerick had more patients waiting on trolley beds to get hospital beds and that figure shoed a total of 70 patients awaiting beds, which were equally split between those located in the emergency department (35) and wards elsewhere in the hospital
30 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, at Sligo University Hospital (SUH) according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 19 patients are waiting in the emergency department, which recently had a €3.2m makeover, while 11 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
On a national basis 532 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 400 patients were waiting in the emergency department, while 132 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
