Death takes place in Kilkenny of former Letterkenny principal, Sr Canice

Memories of school life at Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny will be in the minds of many this evening with news that the former principal of the school, Sr Canice Drea, has died.

Sr Canice was the principal at Loreto in Letterkenny for 26 years up until her departure from the school in the mid-1980s when she was replaced as principal by Sr Fidelia.

Her death took place in Drakelands House Nursing Home in her native Kilkenny on Wednesday.

Former students and staff members will remember Sr Canice as a principal who took pride in her school, her pupils and staff.

She oversaw much progress at the Letterkenny school, including school extensions and new facilities and played a major role in educational life in the town for many years.

Sr Canice also worked closely with parents of children at the school, and knew all her pupils by name, taking interest in their progress, not only during their time at Loreto, but when they went onto further education or took their first steps into new careers.

The school operas were a big part of life at Loreto and St. Eunan’s College during her time, and Sr Canice will be remembered for encouraging pupils to take part by saying, ‘You’d be a great girl for the opera’.

Today, Loreto Secondary School, on a post in their Facebook page, said it was with great sadness that staff have learned of her death.

“Sr Canice was principal here in Loreto Letterkenny for 26 years.

“As we walk through our school corridors today we reminisce over her calling out ‘Keep to the left and you will always be right.’

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the Loreto community in Kilkenny and Sr. Canice’s extended family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”



Funeral arrangements

Sr. Maura Drea (Loreto Convent, Granges Road, Kilkenny and late of Donegal and Cork) January 26th 2022 at Drakelands House Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her parents Tim and Sara, brothers Liam and Henry, sisters Cáit, Mairéad and Anne and her nephew Kieran. Deeply regretted by her sister Eileen, sister-in-law Josie, brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, her Loreto Community, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 4pm on Friday (Jan. 28th) concluding with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. in St. Canice's Church followed by interment in St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge.

Sr. Maura's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam