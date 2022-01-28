Johnny McGuinness to fill vacant council seat

Johnny McGuinness selected to be new Donegal county councillor.
Culdaff businessman Johnny McGuinness has been formally selected as Donegal's newest councillor.
His selection was ratified at a Donegal Fine Gael convention last night. The virtual convention was attended by An Tanasite Leo Varadkar, chaired by Midlands-North West MEP Maria Walsh and also attended by Donegal TD Joe McHugh, among other local party members.
Mr McGuinness will fill the seat left by father, Bernard following his death last August. Bernard McGuinness had been a public representative for 42 years and had been the sitting Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District.
Aged 46, Johnny McGuinness is the manager of the family business – McGuinness’ Bar and Shop in Culdaff.
He will formally fill the vacant seat on Donegal County Council at the next plenary meeting on Monday.
