Power cut affecting hundreds of homes and businesses in the Killybegs area

Donegal customers hit by power cuts
Around 270 homes and businesses are without power in Killybegs.
The power cut was reported to ESB Networks at 12.14pm.
Crews are in place working to repair the fault and restore power to the town.
The estimated time for power to be fully restored is 4pm.
