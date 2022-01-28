Search

28 Jan 2022

Met Eireann issues weather warning for Donegal with gusts of over 100km/h expected

Similar warnings have been issued across Ulster

Windy sea

Wind and marine warnings issued for Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 5:54 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow weather warning with high winds set to hit Donegal this weekend.

According to the national forecaster, south west to west winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h, higher in coastal areas and on high ground.

The warning takes effect at 3am on Saturday and will remain valid to 9am. 

While Donegal is the only county in the Republic of Ireland covered by the warning, the UK Met Office has issued similar warnings for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone, Derry. It warns of strong westerly winds bringing disruption to parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England.

There is also a status yellow marine warning in place. Met Eireann warns that west to northwest winds will reach gale or strong gale force on Irish coastal waters from Slyne Head to Bloody Foreland to Belfast Lough.

The marine warning is valid from 12 midnight tonight until 12 noon on Saturday. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media