Big February programme announced for Ballybofey's Balor Arts Centre

Following the welcome recent lifting of restrictions, the Balor Arts Centre in Ballybofey is looking forward to opening its doors again with a packed February programme of entertainment.

Says Balor manager Conor Malone: “It’s been a long and frustrating almost two years now. We’ve scheduled and rescheduled shows, opened up partially with reduced capacity, closed again, open again…it’s just been an uncertain time for everyone.

"Now with restrictions fully lifted we’re just really looking forward to welcoming crowds back in the doors again and seeing everybody have a good time.”

The first show of 2022 will be The Ghostlight Sessions on Saturday February 5. The Ghostlight Sessions is the Balor’s monthly live original music night presented in association with The Arts Council.

Each month sees three emerging original artists each playing a 30 minute set. February’s line up sees Belfast singer-songwriter Rory Nellis (fresh from the release of his new album Written & Underlined) joined by acclaimed Strabane man Paul Tully and rising Letterkenny artist Oisin who’s already attracted the attention of talent-spotters in LA.

Award-winning Wicklow comedian Danny O’Brien makes what will be his third visit to the Balor on Thursday February 10 with his hilarious new show, The God Of All Things Bad and The Human Touch – Ireland’s number one Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band - play on Friday February 18.

The following night, Saturday February 19, features one of Ireland’s most acclaimed songwriters and two time Meteor Award winner for best folk/traditional artist, John Spillane.

Nashville country star, Scott Southworth, is the special guest at the Donegal Opry Show on Friday February 25. The MC for the show is Tommy Rosney and this evening of country music also features popular local artists Martin Cuffe, Chris Logue and Martin Orr.

On Saturday February 26 it’s the turn of Pilgrim St – a seven-piece collective drawing from Hank Williams, Woody Guthrie, The Pogues and Seeger Sessions era Bruce Springsteen promising a high energy mix of bluegrass, folk and old-time country with a party atmosphere.

Rounding out the month’s programme is Sorry For Your Loss the hilarious comedy play starring Gary Gamble that is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Tickets for all the above shows are available from the Balor Box Office on (074) 9131840 or online at www.balorartscentre.com