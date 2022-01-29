Solar panel plans for Scoil Naomh Brid in Muff

File pic: Solar panels are set to become a common sight on our roofs
The Board of Management at a Donegal primary school is submitting plans to Donegal Co Council to put solar panels on its roof.
The development is being proposed for Scoil Naomh Brid, Muff.
The planning application refers to some 28 square metres of photovoltaic panels on the roof of an existing building.
