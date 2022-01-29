Search

29 Jan 2022

Soldier F accused of murdering two people on Bloody Sunday named

Sign appeared in Bridgend overnight

Bloody Sunday Soldier F named

Bloody Sunday Soldier F named

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

29 Jan 2022 1:25 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

The British soldier, Soldier F, accused of murdering William McKinney and James Wray on Bloody Sunday has been named on a sign erected in Bridgend overnight.

The sign was erected the night before the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, January 30, 1972, when British paratroopers shot 26 unarmed civilians, murdering 14, at a Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association (NICRA) rally against internment without trial, in Derry's Bogside.

Thirteen people died that day: John 'Jackie' Duddy (17), Michael Kelly (17), Hugh Gilmour (17), William Nash (19), John Young (17), Michael McDaid (20), Kevin McElhinney (17), James 'Jim' Wray (22), William McKinney (26), Gerry McKinney (35), Gerard 'Gerry' Donaghey (17), Patrick Doherty (31) and Bernard 'Barney' McGuigan (41). John Johnston (59) died on June 16, 1972, from the injuries he received.

In July 2021, Soldier F was also named during a debate in the British House of Commons on the controversial Armed Forces Bill, by SDLP leader Colm Eastwood, under parliamentary privilege.

One of the clauses in the bill is a proposed amnesty from prosecution for British State forces for any actions carried out during the 'troubles'. 

At that time the soldier's name appeared on the Bogside's iconic Free Derry Corner and was widely known in Derry.

Soldier F is facing two murder charges over the killings of William McKinney and James Wray and five attempted murder charges for his actions on Bloody Sunday.

he was granted anonymity after the judge hearing the case concluded "a real risk does exist" to the life of Soldier F and he was right to "feel genuine fear".

The case is the subject on ongoing legal proceedings, which means Inish Live is prevented form naming Soldier F at this time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media