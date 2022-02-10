Donegal wool could be used for insulation or fertiliser

Wool from Donegal could be used for insulation or fertiliser in the years ahead, it was revealed at the online annual general meeting of the Co Donegal Executive of the Irish Farmers’ Association.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, acknowledged that in recent years the price of wool has collapsed.

However, he pointed out that in last year’s budget a sum of €1 million was set aside for research into the wool sector.

Minister McConalogue revealed that a report is due at the start of next month.

“There is potential for fertiliser and it is important to work with industry to see the potential alternatives,” he said, adding: “We have to try and add value.”

The issue was raised by Donegal IFA member Michael Carey who said that wool “has potential for insulation”.

He called for a proper tax bonus and a need to link in with insulation.