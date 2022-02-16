Windy conditions force temporary road closure at St Johnston

The main road into St Johnston has been closed for now
The main road leading into the east Donegal border village of St Johnston has been closed this evening.
It is understood concern had been raised about trees that line one side of this road and that some were in a dangerous condition as a result of the windy conditions.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the Derry Road and use the other road that leads past St Baithin's Church and the Family Resource Centre and go around the village via main street.
Met Eireann has forecast that westerly winds associated with Storm Dudley will reach mean speeds of 50 – 65km/h with damaging gusts of 80 – 110km/h, stronger on exposed coasts and on high ground this evening.
They warn that a combination of high tide and strong winds will lead to a possibility of flooding on Atlantic coasts. This could also apply to the St Johnston area as it straddles the River Foyle. Occasional heavy rain will also bring a possibility of spot flooding too.
