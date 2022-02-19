Search

19 Feb 2022

Alert: Status ORANGE level Donegal wind warning for early hours of Monday morning

Strong winds, surge and phenomenal waves may lead to wave overtopping particularly at times of high water

Status ORANGE wind warning

Met Eireann issue Status Orange wind warning for Donegal

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

19 Feb 2022 6:15 PM

A severe weather warning for wind in Donegal, has been issued by Donegal County Council.

They say that Met Éireann has informed them of an an Orange level weather alert for Wind for the county

which will be valid from 1am on Monday morning (February 21) until 7am on Monday morning.

They say that severe west to northwest winds with some damaging gusts are possible on the Sunday night.

Under another yellow warning on either side of the Donegal Orange alert which is valid from 5am on Sunday until 9am on Monday there will also be very strong southwesterly winds and some severe gusts are expected on Sunday morning, veering west to northwest on Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.

Strong winds, surge and phenomenal waves may lead to wave overtopping particularly at times of high water, and coastal flooding is possible along coasts.

Event: Orange Wind
Severity: Orange
Valid from: Mon. 21/02 @ 1AM
Valid to: Mon. 21/02 @ 7AM
Affected Areas: Donegal

