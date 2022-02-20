Application process for the 2022 Basic Payment Scheme opens

The application process for the 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and the other related schemes for Donegal farmers has now opened.

Farmers will receive a BPS information pack in the post containing their maps and land details for 2022. The pack will also include a useful help sheet.

This information will assist farmers and their advisors to make their online application.

The closing date for BPS applications in 2022 is Monday, May 16, 2022.

Farmers and advisors are urged to avail of the early opening of the application process now rather than waiting until nearer the closing date.

Farmers can apply for all elements of Direct Payments (BPS, Greening, Young Farmers Scheme, Protein Aid, National Reserve, transferring of entitlements) online. This helps to ensure that the department can process all applications under these schemes as efficiently as possible.

Farmers are reminded to check that they have correctly applied for the Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme (ANC), if applicable. Annual payment claims for the Straw Incorporation Measure, Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS) and the Organic Farming Scheme can also be made online.

This is the final year of the outgoing BPS before the new CAP Strategic Plan 2023 - 2027 comes into operation.

Since 2018, all these applications must be made online as required by EU Regulations. Thus, there is no paper application form in the pack.

All farmers will also be notified over the coming weeks of the current value of their payment entitlements (2022) through agfood.ie.

Should farmers wish to contact the The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in relation to online application they can do so at: 049 4368288 in relation to queries on registering for www.agfood.ie. Contact 057 8674422 in relation to queries on completing the BPS application once registered on www.agfood.ie or to request a paper copy of the terms and conditions.