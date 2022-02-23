New Bloody Sunday play to have its premiere in Ballybofey tonight Wednesday

A new play based on the events of Bloody Sunday - but told from the point of view of two of those affected - is set to offer insightful, informative and maybe even controversial views on one of the most tragic episodes in the early years of the Troubles.

An Incident with Dave Cotter, is based on the events of Bloody Sunday in Derry back in 1972 and opens in the Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey tonight, Wednesday, February 23.

It will have a second run out on Thursday February 24 before hitting the road as the Butt Drama Circle's entry in this year's Three Act All Ireland Festival competition that launches in March. It will compete at eight other venues across the country.

The play was written and directed by local man and award-winning actor and director, Shaun Byrne. Shaun has been a long-standing member of the Butt Drama Circle for over 20 years and has appeared in many shows having directed three of their festival productions during this time.

His directing credits include Dancing at Lughnasa by Brian Friel, Factory Girls by Frank McGuinness, Jez Butterworth’s Parlour Song and Thomas Kilroy’s Madame MacAdam’s Travelling Theatre.

Acting highlights include Owen in Translations, Pip\Theo in Three days of Rain, Eamon in Aristocrats, Gerry in Dancing at Lughnasa, Tom in The Glass Menagerie, Monsieur Martin in Hotel Paradiso, The Dentist in Little Shop of Horrors, Pauric in The Lieutenant of Inishmore, The Officer in Freedom of the City, Patsy in The New Electric Ballroom and an All Ireland winning performance as Carthage in By the Bog of Cats.

The tragic events of Bloody Sunday when 14 people were shot and killed by members of the First Parachute Regiment having attended an anti-internment march organised by NICRA, Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association, marked its 50th anniversary a few weeks ago and is still a source of much hurt and pain here and further afield.

In the play itself, Shaun portrays Dave, a man in hiding from his past while another local actor, Christopher Quinn, is Fiachra, a man in search of answers and the truth. The action shifts between two time frames separated by 30 years sees both characters age considerably.

The topic is not without its considerable challenges, he says.

"The subject matter of the play is hard hitting but these are two working class characters so there is a lot of dark humour in there also. That's how these men often deal with conflict and loss by trying to sometimes laugh it off.

"It's a fine line I suppose but the events are so tragic that the tension needs releasing in some form. There's also the temptation to try and tell all aspects of the events which is impossible as you only have 90 minutes and you don't want to preach to your audience."

Christopher playing Fiachra found the whole experience very rewarding.

"Finding out about what happened and trying to understand the motivations and denials of these men was interesting. I mean I have to say it was listening to family members talking about events like Bloody Sunday in my youth that encouraged me to study law.

"Seeing the exhibitions over the recent anniversary weekend in the city was very moving. It helped bring home to me the enormity of the hurt, loss and suffering the people of Derry experienced and still continue to do so."

Shaun added: "It's important that we do justice to what happened but also that we challenge audiences and take them places they may not be totally comfortable with because it remains one of the darkest days of the Troubles."

Tickets are available from the Balor Arts Centre box office (074) 9131840. Prices €12/10 or groups of four €40 euro.