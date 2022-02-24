Search

24 Feb 2022

Donegal's Local Enterprise Week kicks off next weekend

'Put the wind in your 'sails' says organisers!

Brenda Hegarty, assistant head of Enterprise and Michael Tunney, head of Enterprise Donegal are encouraging businesses to take time out of their schedule for Local Enterprise Week 2022

Businesses across Donegal are being encouraged to take advantage of the array of events and topics at this year’s Local Enterprise Week, which runs from March 5-11.

Local Enterprise Week is a collaboration between Local Enterprise Office Donegal and its partners.

The theme of this year’s event is the Wind In Your Sales.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, TD. and the cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Jack Murray will officially open Local Enterprise Week on Monday, March 7 with the ‘Wind in Your Sales’ event, which will also mark the launch of the Donegal Strategic Enterprise Plan.

Michael Tunney, head of Enterprise Donegal, said this year’s theme is about encouraging businesses to move forward with energy, determination and enthusiasm.

“After a difficult few years, there’s a bit more optimism in the air, so this year’s theme is a reflection of that.
Putting ‘The Wind in Your Sales’ is about mapping out the future, taking calculated risks, and setting sail.

"This year, we have a range of events that will inspire businesses to catch and sail close to the wind, accelerating sales. From building high-performance teams and stepping up to export, to digital transformation in the workplace and recruiting and retaining
top talent, this Local Enterprise Week has everything you need to put the wind in your ‘sales’.

Adding to this, Brenda Hegarty, assistant head of Enterprise, Donegal, added Local Enterprise Week is the perfect opportunity for many businesses to dip into a specific area of interest and gather information on a topic that may be relevant to their business now or in
the future.

"Along with our Donegal events, there are also 12 national Spotlight events available online. These events are free to join online and are open to all small businesses and entrepreneurs across the country, covering everything from digitalisation and exporting to future-proofing your business and boosting your online presence.

"Local Enterprise Week also provides the perfect opportunity for someone who may be interested in starting a business in Donegal to get an idea of some of the key areas of focus and how to take those first steps.”

The first event of Local Enterprise Week 2022 on March 5 and 6 will see business owners and their teams go to An Chúirt Hotel, Gweedore for an intensive workshop on building leadership.

Participants will work with leaders in sport and industry, including Ireland football legend, Packie Bonner who will be joined by Lisa Fallon, Pádraig Ó Céidigh and Iain Miller.

On Tuesday, March 8, participants will join Jenni Timony, Ciara McGlynn and Sonya Lennon at Castle Grove Country House Hotel, Letterkenny to celebrate International Women’s Day with a unique event to inspire female founders.

Also on Tuesday, keynote speaker, Helen King will be joined by a panel of experts to discuss innovation insights at the The Future of Food event.

On the third day of the programme, Dr Ken van Someren will discuss wellbeing for high performance, while Letterkenny Institute of Technology will present the 8th DICE (Design, Innovation, Creativity, Enterprise) Conference to celebrate creativity on a local and global scale.

On the Thursday of Local Enterprise Week, Ray Cunniffe will host a workshop, Transform Your Business With Digital at the Radisson Hotel, Letterkenny while Kathy McKenna will host a panel discussion on remote working.

For those who are ready to set sail, Gerry Moan will host the Become Your Own Boss event in the Villa Rose Hotel, Ballybofey along with a range of speakers who
have founded their own businesses.

On the final day of Local Enterprise Week, you can learn how to recruit and retain top talent in your business with Lucy Adams, Tina McKenzie, and Damien Doherty. Aisling McVeigh will share practical advice and tips on how hospitality businesses can play to their strengths and
position and market their business to drive bookings from domestic visitors.

Local Enterprise Week will culminate with an event in Rockhill House, Letterkenny hosted by Pádraig Ó Máille celebrating 25 Years of the Enterprise Awards in Donegal.

Booking is essential: www.localenterprise.ie/Donegal

