Former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe to be honoured

A former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Rev Ken Good, is one ten leaders who are to be recognised with honorary degrees from Ulster University for their “outstanding contributions” locally and globally.



At a ceremony to officially install Dr Colin Davidson as the sixth Chancellor of Ulster University, the internationally renowned artist will be honoured for his outstanding commitment to remembrance, healing and excellence in the field of art.

Professor Rafael Bengoa, who led a review into the Northern Ireland health service, and award-winning playwright and creator of Derry Girls Lisa McGee will join those being conferred as honorary graduates in recognition of their exceptional contribution within their specific field, across the areas of construction, media, arts, education, community regeneration, and business.

For outstanding contribution to journalism, education, and charitable projects in Northern Ireland, Sky News’ David Blevins will be recognised alongside golf and hospitality consultant Wilma Erskine OBE, for her outstanding services to golf tourism, economic regeneration, and securing Royal Portrush as the 2019 venue for the British Open.

Bishop Good and Dr Alastair Hamilton CBE are being recognised for their outstanding leadership, while the commitment of Patrick Doherty OBE to economic and cultural development will also be honoured.

For services to education, the “inspirational” Principal of Hazelwood Integrated College Máire Thompson will be recognised, as will Keltbray Executive Chairman and owner Brendan Kerr for his support of apprenticeships, training, and entrepreneurship.

Commenting on the recipients, Ulster University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paul Bartholomew said: “Each year, we welcome thousands of students to Ulster University, and during their studies, we strive to equip them with the skills, knowledge, and experience required to make a positive contribution to society.

"We firmly believe it is important that our students have positive role models to whom they can look up to for inspiration; role models who are making a real difference in the world around them, whether locally or globally.

“As a society and as individuals, we have faced many challenges over the past two years. It is therefore timely and uplifting that we are now in a position to be able to honour these outstanding role models.

"Each of these individuals demonstrate leadership, resilience, integrity, progressive thinking, determination, talent and creativity, and they are a source of inspiration to us all.”