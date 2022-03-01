Donegal roads being gritted this morning

Donegal roads are getting the gritting treatment this morning
Donegal County Council's fleet of road gritters has been out in action this morning since 5am.
The areas routes being gritted are:
01: National Primary North
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
Motorists are asked to take care and assume no road is ice-free
