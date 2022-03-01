WANTED: Young people who work to make their communities a better place

Young people who work to make their communities a better place to live in are to be honoured for their efforts.

The annual Donegal Garda Youth Awards celebrate outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 21 years from throughout the county and from today, Tuesday, March 1 the awards open for nominations.

An Garda Síochána in Donegal and the Joint Policing Committee recognise that young people throughout the County of Donegal have been involved in good and positive endeavours locally.

The nomination process is now open, and An Garda Síochána in Donegal is now inviting the public to nominate a young person they know who is committed to making a difference to their community during 2021.

All nominees will receive recognition of their nomination following the closing date for receipt of nominations.

Gardaí will be distributing nomination forms to schools, youth groups and voluntary organisations right across Donegal via e-mail from today.

In addition, the nomination forms are available for download on the Garda Website via this link http://www.garda.ie/!Q44B2O and on the local authority website at the following link:

https://www.donegalcoco.ie/community/jointpolicingcommittee/donegalgardayouthawards2022/

The deadline for nominations is 5pm on Monday, March 28.

An awards event will take place in April-May 2022. Winners and nominees will be notified of these details by the organising committee following the adjudication process.

Adjudicator Inspector Shaun Grant said "it is clear that there is an abundance of talented youth, making regular, positive contributions to our community. Please continue to take this opportunity to nominate suitable youths, for consideration and recognition in their respective field”.

Another adjudicator Cllr Gerry McMonagle, chairperson, Donegal Joint Policing Committee added:"The Garda Youth awards is a very good initiative, it shows young people in a good light and I would encourage more groups and individuals to put forward more candidates for the awards”

Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn said "It is great to see this years awards being launched and I have no doubt that the standard of entries will compare favourably with previous years when Donegal shone brightly on the National Stage”

Donegal has had notable successes at national level in recent years and three of last year's national winners came from Donegal.

Transition Year mini company class from Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Arranmore Island. (Katie Ward, Mia Baikie and Maggie Gallagher) won the Community Safety Award.

Young Social Innovators Group, Rosses Community School, Dungloe. (Orlaith McDaid, Natasha O'Donnell, Katie Carron, Neil Gallagher, Sophie O'Donnell, Layla McBride, Jamie Bonner, John Shovlin and Saoirse Diver) were the Group Award Winners.

Ben King, Cashelmore, Creeslough was the Individual Award Winner.

There are four separate awards categories for young people:

1. Individual Award – Making a positive contribution to their community, making it a better place to live.

2. Group Award – two or more young people making a positive contribution to their community, making it a better place to live.

3. Special Achievement Award – Overcome difficult circumstances, defied all the odds, and whose commitment deserves recognition.

4. Community Safety Award - Through a crime prevention or safety initiative/innovation, have made their community a safer place to live.



Nomination forms can be emailed DonegalGardaYouthAwards@garda.ie or may be posted to Letterkenny Garda Station, Newline Road, Letterkenny, F92 PC03 and marked for the attention of Garda Gráinne Doherty.