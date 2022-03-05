Essential road works will block Dungloe – Burtonport road at Meenmore today

Motorists travelling in a part of the Rosses area might find their journey interrupted today as Donegal County Council has advised that due to the essential road works, the R259 Dungloe – Burtonport road at Meenmore will be blocked from 9am to 3pm today Saturday, March 5.
The exact location of the road closure is 450m past the turn-off for Dungloe Car Breakers on the Burtonport side at Meenmore.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and give extra time for their journey in this area during the specified times.
