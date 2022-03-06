A big spring clean out in Killybegs

The Niall Mór Community and Resource Centre in Killybegs
Plans are being finalised for a Spring Outdoor Market in aid of the Niall Mór Community and Enterprise Centre in Killybegs.
The event which takes place on Saturday, March 19 will give locals an opportunity to spring clean and pass on their unwanted items. All types of traders are welcome to sell their goods, crafts, or food and a tuck shop will be in operation too.
It will cost €10 per table and the event lasts from 10am until 1pm.
You can get more information if you email: info@niallmorcentre.com or call (074) 97 41863
