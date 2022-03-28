Gardaí called to Donegal Co Council meeting

Gardaí were called to this morning's meeting of Donegal County Council in the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny to deal with an as yet unexplained incident.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray returned around 12.30pm and announced that the gardaí had been called to the meeting but he did not say exactly what for.

"They've been here for most of the morning. A number of very worrying incidents have taken place and there's still statements being taken.

"It's evident to me through discussions with a number of members of staff and a number of elected representatives that people don't feel safe here today because of what has happened.

As cathaoirleach, I have a duty of care to ensure that people do feel safe and this is a safe workplace where people can carry out their business. At this point unfortunately that hasn't happened. I feel compelled, I've no other option but to adjourn this meeting yet again until Wednesday, April 6 as the matter remains with the gardaí.

Cllr Murray added he wanted to take the opportunity on behalf of everyone at the meeting to apologise to the people of Donegal for what had happened again.,

"There are people whose homes are falling down, people with mica and I realise right now that those people will be extremely angry and extremely let down by this council. I fully share that frustration. Unfortunately when people come to these meetings and do not feel safe I cannot allow that to continue. We need to reach a position where people can feel safe in here and carry out their elected duties, their duties as staff as well as elected members and I think we will have to work to that point," he added.

Cllr Murray repeated the matter was now with the gardaí and he had no option but to adjourn.