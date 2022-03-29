Search

31 Mar 2022

Special spring Mass for prestigious Catholic Order

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 7:50 AM

People from Donegal are expected to be among those who join members of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem - Lieutenancy of Ireland on the occasion of their annual Spring Mass celebrations in Derry.

Knights and Dames from the prestigious Catholic Order will travel from all over Ireland to the city to meet together and join Most Reverend Dr Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, local clergy and parishioners for Mass on Sunday in St. Eugene’s Cathedral at 12.30 pm.

They will also attend a special Mass celebration on Saturday afternoon at 4.30pm in St. Columb's Parish Church, Waterside.

Both events are open to the public. The the masses will also be live-streamed on the cathedral and parish websites.

The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem has approximately 30,000 members worldwide organised in 60 Lieutenancies, including Ireland. 

It works to support the 150,000 Christians remaining in the Holy Land.

Each year, the Order contributes approximately €3 million towards capital investment projects, humanitarian aid initiatives and pastoral support activities.

Donations go to support poor families, an orphanage, crèches, health care institutions, homes for the elderly and disabled, 40 primary and secondary schools, staff and clergy in 60 parishes of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, and most recently refugees displaced from Syria and Iraq who are resident temporarily in Jordan.

Further information is available on the Lieutenancy of Ireland website HolySepulchre.ie and Facebook page EOHSJ IRELAND.

Local News

